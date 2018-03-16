Biker group’s egg run will put smiles on faces of children at KGH

A group of bikers will deliver more than 300 Easter eggs to children on KGH’s Skylark Ward.

Kettering Biker Escorts are organising the egg run after a similar event at Christmas, where members dressed as Santa to deliver presents.

Now a group of more than 50 bikers will ride from KH Motorcycles to KGH, travelling through Desborough and Rothwell, from 1pm on April 1.

Anthony Gardner, founder member of the group, said: “There will be children there that won’t be able to celebrate properly and we want to help them.

“We want to be able to give something back to the community.”

Donation points at KH Motorcycles, Kettering’s Hallwood Road Co-op and Kettering’s Morrisons have seen more than 150 eggs collected.

An online fundraising page also collected £80 - which Mr Gardner used to buy 108 eggs in a special offer at Tesco.

He thanked everyone who had donated eggs or money so far.

He said: “It’s been absolutely crazy.

“We were overwhelmed with the Christmas gift appeal, we had so much support.

“Now this time we’ve got lots of people giving eggs and donating money again, it’s been amazing.”

The egg donation points will remain open until the day before the egg run (Friday, March 31), when Mr Gardner will make his final collections.

The group will also deliver 30 eggs to The Squirrels in Rushden, a respite centre for disabled children, on March 31.

They will also be holding an Easter egg hunt, but details of that have not been confirmed.

To keep up to date with the progress of Kettering Biker Escorts and their Easter egg run, visit their Facebook page.