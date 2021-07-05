Biker, 37, suffers "potentially life-changing injuries" in A43 smash between Northampton and Kettering

A motorbike rider was seriously injured following a three-vehicle collision which closed the A43 between Northampton and Kettering for seven hours on Saturday (July 3).

Crash investigators confirmed the biker was thrown off after his black Yamaha MT-07 collided with a mustard-coloured BMW 3 series which was turning right at the crossroads at Hannington.

The bike was knocked into the nearby garage forecourt where it collided with a stationary motorhome.

Recovery and investigation work continued until around 10pm following Saturday's horror smash

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: "The motorbike rider, a 37-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with potentially life-changing leg injuries.

"The driver of the BMW received minor injuries."

The A43 remained closed from the A14 towards the Sywell roundabout for most of the day following the incident at around 3.15pm.

Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for drivers in the area to offer dashcam footage to help them determine what caused the smash.

Saturday's smash happened as a BMW was turning right at Hannington crossroads

Anyone with information can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number: 328 of 03/07/21.

Saturday's crash was the second major incident on the stretch of the A43 in the last two-and-a-half weeks.