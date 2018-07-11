Big weekend on Corby’s summer calendar

It might be the World Cup final this weekend, but it’s also the biggest week in Corby’s summer calendar with both the carnival and the 50th Highland Gathering expecting bumper crowds.

The carnival sets off from Oldlands Road at 1pm on Saturday and travels down Sower Leys Road, Gainsborough Road, Oakley Road, Elizabeth Street, then on to West Glebe Park.

Last year's carnival court

Entry to the park is free of charge and there will be a children’s funfair, a Viking re-enactment and living village, quad bikes, a dog show, a model railway, archery, and a truck pull by UK strongman Dave Gauder.

This year’s theme is ‘All about Corby’.

Then, it’s the Corby Highland Gathering on Charter Field on Saturday and Sunday which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

This year’s chieftain is popular BBC Northampton news reporter Martin Borley, who has been covering the patch for 30 years.

He will oversee proceedings which will include the All England Highland Dancing Competition, with dancers coming from across the UK for the high standard of competition.

Day one of the competition will take place on Saturday followed by local acts including Eclipse Performing Arts and James Watts and the Avenues.

There will be the usual pipe bands and porridge eating and haggis eating competitions as well as Steven’s funfair.

Tickets are £5 per adult for the whole weekend, with children under-16 free when accompanied by a paying adult.

If England reach the World Cup final then the timings of proceedings will be altered to allow viewing to take place.