Big fine for fly-tipper who dumped waste behind Thrapston’s library

An Islip man has been fined for dumping rubbish behind Thrapston’s library.

Justin Lee Spencer went to the trouble of putting his waste in black bags and tying them up - only to leave them on the pavement in Cosy Nook.

The waste was traced back to his address and he was taken to court for failing to comply with a section 108 notice issued by East Northamptonshire Council in connection with illegally discarded waste.

Officers served Spencer with a section 108 notice under the Environmental Act 1995 when he failed to respond to letters from the council.

He denied the charge but was found guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 21.

Magistrates ordered him to pay a total of £680.

Steven North, leader of East Northamptonshire Council, said: “Fly-tipping is irresponsible and has a highly negative impact on our beautiful district.

“The message is simple, dispose of your rubbish legally or run the risk of a hefty fine.”

Charlotte Tompkins, waste manager at East Northamptonshire Council, said: “Our officers will continue to investigate all reports of illegally dumped waste and take action, where necessary, to prosecute fly-tippers.

“Fly-tipping can cost individuals hundreds of pounds in charges and legal fees, so I would urge everyone to think again before disposing of their waste on public land.”

Any fly-tipping offences can be reported offences online at www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/flytipping or by calling 01832 742026.

To get rid of unwanted waste responsibly, visit one of Northamptonshire County Council’s Household Waste Recycling Centres, or visit www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/bulkywaste to find out about ENC’s bulky waste collection service.