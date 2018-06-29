Big extension plans for Corby doctor’s surgery

A Corby medical centre could be in line for a major expansion.

Woodsend Medical Centre in School Place has submitted an application to Corby Borough Council to build a double-height extension to provide nine new consulting rooms, two treatment and recovery suites as well as a meeting room.

The surgery is also in talks with Corby Council to buy a piece of land on the public playing fields on the other side of School Place to enable it to provide 40 more car parking spaces.

Corby’s recent growth has resulted in pressure on doctors in the area to find more places for patients.

It is anticipated that this expansion could fill part of the gap.

A design and access statement to Corby Council planners says: “The proposal is to extend the existing medical centre to create an improved facility built to modern design standards. The existing building is not of a suitable size, and does not contain sufficient numbers of clinical rooms to service the current and constantly expanding patient list size.”

