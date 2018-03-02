Big changes in store for bin collections in Corby and Kettering

A major overhaul of bin collections and street cleaning in Kettering and Corby could see black bins shrink in size by a third, more recycling bins handed out and collections made on Saturdays.

The new proposals are being worked on by a cross-party group of councillors from Kettering and Corby who are looking at ways to make waste management and street cleaning more cost-effective.

It is proposed that the areas will join together to share services.

Key recommendations are:

- Black bins for new houses and replacements for broken or lost bins to be reduced from large 240-litre bins to medium 180-litre bins.

- Smaller households including flats could get small 140-litre bins.

- A charge will be introduced for replacement black bins

- Recycling and green bins to be provided free of charge. Households can also have a second recycling bin for free.

- Clear flytipping within 48 hours

- Look at introducing longer working hours for bin collectors

- Introduce more street cleaning on Sundays and Bank Holidays in Corby.

Kettering Council already runs its own bin collections and Corby’s current contract with Kier will end, bringing services back in-house.

Subject to consultation with the unions and workers, it is planned that all Kier staff will be TUPED to Corby Council and the vehicle fleet will be bought by Kettering Council.

Although proposals for smaller refuse bins are likely to be controversial, it is thought to be one of the most effective ways of increasing recycling rates.

Corby councillor Mark Pengelly is one of the cross-borough group of elected members who have worked on the proposals.

He said: “Black bins will be smaller but recycling bins will be free of charge.

“If houses want two recycling bins, they’ll get them.

“Households where there is a real need for a bigger black bin can apply and it will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

“Reducing our residual waste will save money in the long run and that money will go back into the borough.

“We really have to increase recycling rates.

“We’ve worked with Kier for about 12 years now and we have not been satisfied with their performance really.

“We’ve seen what’s happened with the big local authorities and part of their problem is that they’ve contracted out their services which means you can’t squeeze that a bit to make savings.

“We’re a growing town but still a small authority so economies of scale dictate that it makes sense to go in with Kettering who have a really successful in-house waste service.”

The new joint service would be run equally by both authorities.

The public will be consulted before the changes are ratified.