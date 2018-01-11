Bid to trace owner of photos found in Desborough 10 years ago

A man is appealing for help in trying to reunite this photo album with its owner.

Keith Brown found the album containing numerous pictures, some of which are black and white, just outside Rigid Containers in Desborough about 10 years ago.

One of the photos from the album

Attempts to find its owner at the time came to no avail, but after re-discovering the album at his house after all this time, Keith has re-launched his bid to get it back to the family it belongs to.

Keith said: “If you recognise the album or someone on the photos, please get in touch.”

The small, postcard sized album has a pink and purple floral design on its cover and contains several pictures of both adults and children.

One of the pictures has the names Hazel and Tracey Young written on the back of it.

Another photo from the album

If you recognise the album or think you know who it may belong to, contact Keith by emailing keith82brown@gmail.com.