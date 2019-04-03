Bid to remove travellers from Corby site

An application to remove travellers from a site in Corby has been made to the courts.

The application relates to a group of travellers on Westcott Way on land owned by Corby Borough Council.

The group arrived on the land opposite the boating lake at the end of last week.

"Complaint for a civil order as follows on land known as Woodland area, Westcott Way, Corby, Northamptonshire being land owned by Corby Borough Council there are stationed certain vehicles for the purpose of residing on the said land in contravention of a direction," reads the complaint submitted to Northampton Magistrates' Court.

The case will be heard today (Wednesday).