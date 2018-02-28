Bid to fund Dragon’s Den competition in Kettering

Kettering’s Labour Party say they want to see a Dragon’s Den-style competition for youngsters in the borough.

The move would see people under the age of 25 pitch ideas to a panel of local businessmen and women, with a prize of £5,000 on offer.

The competition would be based on BBC show Dragon's Den.

The idea will be proposed in Labour’s alternative budget at Kettering Council’s meeting tonight (Wednesday).

Labour leader Cllr Mick Scrimshaw said: “The Labour group want this council to do more to help young people.

“We also want the council to take a lead in encouraging entrepreneurs and business within our borough.

“We therefore propose funding a competition designed to encourage young business people and set up a Dragon’s Den-style competition where youngsters under the age of 25 will be able to pitch their business ideas to a panel made up of local business people.

“Apart from the funding, this will be totally run by local business and we have already had discussions with the business community who are very supportive of this idea, many of whom are already enthusiastically working to try to support businesses not only in the town centre’s retail sector, but within the business community as a whole.”

As well as the £5,000 top prize a further £5,000 would be available in smaller prizes, meaning the competition would cost the council £10,000.

How these prizes are distributed will be entirely left up to the business community.

Cllr Scrimshaw added: “By showing this commitment the council will be taking a lead in the community and showing that not only does it genuinely support our local economy, but that it is willing to become actively engaged in doing so, answering one of the main criticisms this council has long faced.”

The meeting will start at 7pm in the council chamber.