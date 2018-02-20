Best of British on offer at fundraiser for Corby hospice

The best of British will be on the menu at a fundraiser for Lakelands Hospice in Corby.

As part of the Come Dine With Lakelands events, a taster menu containing classics such as sausage and mash, steak pie and fish and chips will be on offer at The Everard Arms in Corby on Friday (February 23).

Proceeds from the event will go to the hospice, which is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser from the hospice in Butland Road, said: “Come and join Lakelands as we celebrate ‘The Best of British’ at The Everard Arms with Mandy and Gary McFarlane on Friday.

“It is only £15 per person which includes a sampling menu of classic mouth-watering British dishes and delicious desserts too.

“After all the scrummy food, enjoy ‘British Pub’ greats - interactive horse racing, wooden skittles, bingo and a selection of table games such as cards and dominoes.”

Doors open at 7pm and the food will be served at 8pm.

It is a ticket only event so people are advised to buy them in advance.

Tickets are available from the hospice.

For more information, click here