Beer and gin festival in Desborough this weekend

A host of local gins, beers and cask ales will be on offer at a festival in Desborough.

The event is taking place at The Ritz in Station Road from 12pm on Sunday (May 27).

The event poster.

Entry to the outdoor festival is free with live music from 1pm by acoustic duo N.E.A.

There will also be a BBQ at the festival, which organisers say will be family and dog friendly.

The event’s Facebook page said: “We look forward to seeing you all.

“If the British weather fails us ☔we will be holding the event inside The Ritz.”