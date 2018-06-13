Bee education at Higham schools leaves pupils buzzing

Almost 600 Higham Ferrers pupils were a vision in black and yellow as they came together to celebrate bees.

Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School and Higham Ferrers Junior School collaborated to learn about the insect as part of a science week.

Bee Day: Higham Infant and Nursery and Higham Junior School combined Bee Day'Pupils dress as bees.'Friday, June 8th 2018 NNL-180806-183225009

The week was run by science leaders Lydia Brown (Infant School) and Sarah Munster (Junior School), who chose to look at bees as part of the Friends of the Earth ‘Bee Cause’ campaign.

Throughout the week pupils held a bee count and planted lavender to learn how to entice bees.

They were also visited by a beekeeper and had the chance to taste some fresh honey.

Ms Brown said: “The children were very enthusiastic and really engaged in the importance of saving and helping bees.

Bee Day: Higham Infant and Nursery and Higham Junior School combined Bee Day'Pupils dress as bees.'Friday, June 8th 2018 NNL-180806-182927009

“For lots of the children it was about overcoming the fear of bees because of their sting.

“We had a great week and it was a huge success.”

The week was rounded off on Friday (June 8) when everbody came dressed as a bee or in yellow and black.

Pupils paid £1 to do so with all proceeds going to Friends of the Earth.

Bee Day: Higham Infant and Nursery and Higham Junior School combined Bee Day'Pupils dress as bees.'Friday, June 8th 2018 NNL-180806-182708009