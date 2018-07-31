Beach party coming to Corby town centre

Corby Town Shopping & Willow Place’s annual beach party is returning this August and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

This year’s event runs from August 4 to September 2.

The centrepiece of the beach party will be a traditional sandy beach surrounded by deck chairs.

Hidden in the 10 tonnes of sand will be tokens to win prizes donated by Corby stores.

In addition to fairground rides, there will be an inflatable slide, bungee trampolines and crazy golf (charge payable).

During August, children are invited to attend a series of free art and craft workshops including mug and baseball cap decorating, mask making and rap and beatbox.

There will also be free Punch and Judy shows, face painting and a wild animal encounter.

To add to the holiday atmosphere, the weekend of August 17-19 will feature a steel band, jazz band and barbershop quartet.

All activities will take place in Queens Square in Corby town centre, weather permitting.

A beach party programme is available from town centre retailers as well as online at www.willowplace.co.uk.