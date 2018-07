Burglars stole new and used car parts after breaking into a Desborough scrapyard.

The incident took place at Frank Beale Breakers in Stoke Albany Road, near Desborough Airfield, between 2.30pm yesterday afternoon and 8.30am this morning (Monday).

Part-worn and new tyres and car batteries were taken in the raid.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111