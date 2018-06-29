Barton Seagrave woman’s 60-mile run raises more than £1,000

A Barton Seagrave woman pushed herself to the limit by running around Pitsford Water nine times.

Nicky Allan, 37, took on the 60-mile challenge to remember her mum on what would have been her 60th birthday celebrations.

Nicky after completing the run. Picture by Charlie Campbell-Lendrum NNL-180629-121732005

Nicky’s mum Margaret, a learning support assistant at Hazel Leys school in Corby, died from meningitis five years ago.

Her family and friends have been raising money for Meningitis Now ever since and Nicky’s efforts on Saturday (June 23) raised £1,128.75.

Nicky said: “I am so happy to have completed the 60 miles and chuffed to have done it all in one day.

“Despite the sore feet and the heat, the support from friends and family really made the miles motor by and I can confidently say I smiled round all nine loops of the reservoir.

Nicky and brother Rob. Picture by Charlie Campbell-Lendrum. NNL-180629-121755005

“We even received a donation of £5 from a very kind couple who were just visiting for a walk.

“I am so grateful of everyones collective effort in this challenge, especially knowing the difference it will make to Meningitis Now and how proud it would have made my mum.”

Nicky ran the first two 6.8 mile loops by herself before being joined by fiance Matt Eckett on the third lap and friend Charlie Campbell-Lendrum on the fourth.

On the fifth lap she was joined by her brother Rob Allan, Matt’s sister Lou Fox and nephews Nathan (10) and Joseph Fox (7), who cycled.

Nicky and Matt at the finishing straight. Picture by Charlie Campbell-Lendrum NNL-180629-121720005

Lap six saw support from Graeme Morgan, Vaughan Luck, Nick Allen, Julie Nixon with Lucy Nixon (niece aged 10) Val Eckett cycling.

Lap seven saw Nicky joined by Lou and Nathan Fox again as well as Jess Nixon who cycled.

She was joined by Michael Shadwell and Mowgli the dog, Chris Dunbar and family (Gem, Harry and Amelia) joining part way round and Val Eckett’s second lap on the penultimate loop.

And she finished the mammoth effort by being joined by her fiance across the line.

Loop 6. Picture by Charlie Campbell-Lendrum NNL-180629-121743005

The total raised in the fund set up in memory of Margaret now stands at £9,066.54.

To donate to the fund, click here.