Barton Seagrave woman’s 60-mile run in memory of mum

A Barton Seagrave woman will remember her mum on what would have been her 60th birthday celebrations by running nine laps of Pitsford Water.

Nicky Allan’s mum Margaret, a learning support assistant at Hazel Leys school in Corby, died from meningitis five years ago.

Nicky and her brother Rob after an Ironman triathlon.

She would have turned 60 on June 26 and to mark the milestone Nicky will run, jog and crawl her way around the 6.6 mile track nine times on Saturday (June 23).

Nicky, 37, said: “With her being 60 this year I wanted to do something special to recognise her had she been here.

“It would have been a very fun event and she would have loved being with her family, so I felt it was important to do something.”

Margaret was taken to see a doctor with what was thought to be an ear infection, but six hours later she began fitting.

Margaret with Nicky and Rob when they were children.

She was then diagnosed with meningitis and suffered cardiac arrests before she died the following the evening.

Nicky, head of integrated wellbeing at disability specialist Remploy, said: “She was only 54 years of age and it was a shock to everybody.

“It woke my eyes up to meningitis as I didn’t know much about it before.

“Babies are very susceptible to it and you have to be careful but for someone of mum’s age it just didn’t make sense in anyone’s head.

Margaret Allan.

“It’s all about raising money and awareness because anybody can fall ill with it but it’s knowing what the symptoms mean.”

At Margaret’s packed funeral Nicky’s brother Rob suggested they completed an Ironman triathlon to raise money for Meningitis Now in her memory.

To date Nicky, Rob and other friends have raised almost £8,500 through different runs and a ‘Mile for Margaret’ event.

Nicky is hoping her efforts at Pitsford Water will break the £10,000 barrier.

She said: “Hopefully we can prevent people from suffering from this horrible disease.

“People lose limbs, particularly babies, and even if they survive they could develop cerebral palsy or go blind.

“Anything we can do to do our bit for new research, finding a cure quicker or preventing it from happening in the first place would make mum proud.”

The run will present Nicky’s toughest challenge yet, made even harder by the fact she only returned from injury six weeks ago.

She will start at 6.30am and hopes to finish by Saturday evening, but will come back on Sunday morning if she doesn’t.

She said: “I’m hoping my determination will get me through it.

“I don’t train like an athlete. I’m all driven by heart and head to do this for my mum and she’ll get me round no matter what.”

To donate to Nicky’s cause click here for the event page or here for Margaret’s memorial page.

You can also follow Nicky’s progress on Twitter here.