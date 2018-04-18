Barton Seagrave bookworm Eleanor takes on reading challenge!

Young bookworm Eleanor Pentelow, 11, from Barton Seagrave, raised £120 for the Children’s Trust by taking part in the Big Book Challenge.

Eleanor lives in Barton Seagrave and is a year six pupil at Ecton Village Primary Academy.

Her mum Nic said: “Off her own back she discovered the Big Book Challenge, a sponsored read to raise money for the Children’s Trust.

“The challenge was to read as many books as possible over the Easter holidays.

“Eleanor applied and downloaded all of the necessary forms and asked friends and family to sponsor her.”

Eleanor read a total of 16 books and raised £120.