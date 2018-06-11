Banners and bunting up for the Women’s Tour coming to Rushden

Excitement is building as the biggest cycling event of the year comes to Rushden for the start of stage two of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour.

The town is getting ready to cheer on the world’s top female cyclists with a starting line to remember at Rushden’s Hall Park.

Leader of Rushden Town Council, Cllr Sarah Peacock, said: “We’re every excited to welcome the race to our town.

“The banners and bunting are up, we’ve got a packed programme of activities in the park for local school children and we’re all ready to applaud the amazing cyclists who come from all over the world to take part in this brilliant race.”

The peloton will set off from Hall Park at 10.30am with more than 100 professional riders crossing the start line.

They will head past the hall, out of the park, through the High Street and then out of the town on Wymington Road.

The route continues through Silverstone, Weedon Bec and onwards to finish in Daventry at approximately 2pm.

It’s a 145km route with a sprint at Cogenhoe and the famous Queen of the Mountain contest at Newnham Hill.

The full route can be found at www.womenstour.co.uk

Cllr Peacock added: “We want as many people as possible to come out and wave off the riders.

“This is an historic event for Rushden and we’re very proud to show off all that our town has to offer so let’s all head out to the park and the High Street and give them a send off that no-on will forget.”

People are invited to start the celebrations early on June 13 with a social cycle ride starting in Hall Park between 3pm and 7pm followed by a soap box derby and hobby horse and unicorn races in Hall Park starting at 6.30pm.

For more details see your Celebrate Rushden programme or visit www.rushdentowncouncil.gov.uk/

East Northamptonshire Council and Rushden Town Council are hosting the event with the support of local sponsors, Waitrose and Crown Estate.