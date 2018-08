Officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a business in Montagu Street, Kettering.

The incident happened between 6pm on Friday, August 24, and 5.40am on Sunday, August 26, when the offender/s forced entry into the building by smashing a window using a slab.

A police spokesman said nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.