Bank card stolen in Northampton burglary used at cash point just hours later

A handbag containing bank cards was stolen in a burglary from a Northampton home.

The incident happened in the early hours of January 14 in Barry Road, off Wellingborough Road, Abington.

The offenders got into the property through an unlocked door and stole a handbag containing various items, including bank cards.

They attempted to use one of the cards at a cash machine at Abington Supermarket, in Wellingborough Road, shortly before 4am.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.