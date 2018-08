A bank card was stolen from a car in Northampton before it was used to buy scratchcards in a nearby shop.

Northamptonshire Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the theft in Leslie Road, Semilong.

The incident happened between 2pm on Sunday, July 1, and 6.30am on Monday, July 2.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.