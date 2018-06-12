Balaclava-clad man scared off by Kettering teenager’s screams

A man wearing a balaclava fled the scene of an attempted break-in after being spotted by a Kettering teenager.

Police were called to Clarence Road at about 8.30pm after Kamal Paul’s daughter saw the man trying to force entry into their house through the back window.

When she screamed the man ran off and police say he has not yet been identified.

Mr Paul said: “My daughter is traumatised and she didn’t sleep at all.

“This is not what a teenager needs, it’s terrible.”

Mr Paul said his daughter rang him in hysterics and that he would be installing extra CCTV.

He said: “My phone rang and it was my daughter screaming.

“She said a man was on the flat roof of my house wearing a balaclava looking through the windows.

“She screamed and he jumped over the wall and ran off.

“I will be installing extra CCTV at the back of my house after this.”

A police spokesman said they deployed officers but didn’t find the masked man.

The spokesman said their enquiries were still ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.