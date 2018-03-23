Bag a bargain when Joules sale returns to Corby this weekend

Shoppers are being promised up to 70 per cent off when the Joules sale is back in Corby this weekend.

The price of clothing for men, women and children will be slashed in the sale at Rockingham Speedway in Mitchell Road, Corby, taking place over two days.

The sale returns to Corby this weekend

The sale will be open to the public from 9am to 6pm on Saturday (March 24) and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday (March 25).

Previous sales held by Joules at the speedway have attracted thousands of shoppers, with many queuing ahead of the doors opening to get the best bargains.

Joules specialises in colourful, British-designed casualwear for men, women and children.

Its range also includes nightwear, shoes, boots, bags and accessories.

Joules is an international brand which is available in the UK, USA, Germany, France and other European markets.

It operates more than 100 stores in the UK and ROI across a range of location types, its online business and an established wholesale business with more than 1,500 stockists worldwide, including John Lewis, Next Label, Nordstrom and Dillards.

Despite its success abroad, Joules is very proud of its British heritage and still has strong roots in Market Harborough, the site of its first shop and head office since day one.

It also opened a store at Rushden Lakes last summer.