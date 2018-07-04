‘Awesome’ makeover for playground at Kettering school

Social media inspired the transformation of a dreary playground into a vibrant learning environment at a Kettering school.

Having volunteered to revamp the area, head of Key Stage 1 Claire Mayhew took inspiration from pictures on the online network Pinterest to create an outside classroom at Kettering Buccleuch Academy.

Before it was a bare and fenced playground with limited resources and now the Year 1 outside learning environment boasts a reading tepee, water play area, music area and bug hotel.

There are also maths and reading sections with sounds and games as well as a raised area for gardening and growing vegetables.

Pupil Evie, five, said: “It’s the best day ever, I love it here.”

Fellow Year 1 youngster Charlie added: “It’s awesome, learning outside makes our clever brains bigger.”

The official opening on Thursday (June 28) marked 10 months of planning and hard work, with Year 1 teacher Helen Smith also helping out by painting signs and tyres as well as alphabet pots made out of recycled tin cans.

Organiser Miss Mayhew said: “The new outside learning environment is about making learning fun and interactive, with all the activities geared up to ensure the children are learning and also having fun at the same time.

“I got ideas from Pinterest by searching for outside classrooms.”