Award-winning Corby teacher to swap his classroom for the dance floor

A Corby school teacher who once picked up a national award for his work in the classroom will take his teaching talents to the dance floor from next week.

Ray Chambers, who won a Pearson teaching award in 2015 and was named one of the top 10 teachers in the world two years later, is a computer science teacher by day at Wellingborough's Hatton Academy.

But from January 8 he'll be an Irish dance instructor by night.

"I always dreamt about having a dance class in Corby," said Ray.

"I want to give back and I've always loved working with kids."

Ray, whose grandparents are from Donegal, started Irish dancing at 11 and used to compete nationally.

His classes will be a family affair as Ray will be helped by sisters Jennifer, 34, and Emma, 36, and his 15-year-old niece Charlie.

A children's class will run from 6pm to 7.30pm on Tuesdays at the Brook Weston Academy.

Adult classes will be from 7pm to 8pm on Thursdays at the Ex-Servicemen's Club, and these will be preceded by a children's lesson from 6pm to 7pm.

For more information contact Ray on 07943 878 813 and chambersirishdancing@gmail.com.