Author’s bid to find Corby teacher goes viral

An author’s bid to track down a Corby teacher who ‘pulled him from a ditch’ has gone viral.

Chris Young put out an appeal to find his former Lodge Park English teacher Miss Ward on Twitter.

In the two weeks since he sent the tweet, it has attracted almost 5,000 retweets and hundreds of messages of support.

The tweet said: “My mum had died. My dad had turned to alcohol. I’d dropped into the bottom quarter for English at school.

“It was 1978 at #LodgePark school in #Corby.

“My #EnglishTeacher Miss Ward pulled me out of that ditch.

“Thanks to her I came 4th in the year.

“Help me find her.”

The author’s plea made national TV when he appeared on BBC Breakfast.

One Twitter user said: “I hope you managed to find Miss Ward.

“Just lovely she had such an impact in you life.

“And helped bring you to a place where you found hope and safety #FindMissWard.”

Now Mr Young is hoping to reunite with his former teacher, who he believes is called either Lynn or Lyn, ahead of his book launch on February 1.

His book ‘Walk a Mile: Tales of a Wandering Loon’ will launch at Blackwell’s in Edinburgh.

Do you know Miss Ward? Get in touch by emailing nt.newsdesk@northantsnews.co.uk