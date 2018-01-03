Author joins forces with Desborough woman to create charity children’s book

An author from Rushton has written a children’s book to raise money for two organ charities.

David Palmer’s “Cubby and Friends” documents the aventures he had with his toy bear from his childhood, who he still has to this day.

All money raised from the book will go to Kidney Research UK and Live Life Give Life, a charity promoted by Desborough woman Kathryn Abraham.

Kathryn has suffered from kidney disease since she was 13 and received a kidney transplant from her dad in 2013.

She said: “Live Life Give Life is a charity that raises awareness about organ donation and the chronic lack of organ donors in the UK.

“It aims to encourage people to think and talk about the subject of organ donation and tries to encourage people to take the proactive step of signing the organ donor register and sharing their wishes with family.

“Their mission is to save and improve the lives of all those in need or receipt of organ and tissue transplants.

“The charity exists to improve education and awareness of organ donation and to fund projects that increase the numbers of successful transplants in the UK.”

60,000 people die prematurely each year because of chronic kidney disease.

On average three people die every day in need of an organ transplant because there just aren’t enough organ donors.

To buy a copy of Cubby and Friends, email Kathryn at kathryn.abraham@livelifegivelife.org.uk or call David on 01536 710577.

Copies can also be bought at ‘Bear with me’ at 24 Market Street, Kettering, or by searching for ‘Cubby and Friends’ on Ebay.

Kathryn and David are asking for a minimum donation of £8 for the book.