August bank holiday weekend weather will bring heavy showers and sunshine to Northamptonshire

This weekend marks the last bank holiday of the year, but should you expect bleak and dreary weather, or will August end with sunshine and blue skies?

Unfortunately, it seems temperatures across the country will take a dip as a cold front brings fresher air in from the Atlantic.

“The cooler conditions will continue through the weekend and for some it’ll certainly feel quite different to what we’ve been used to this summer,” said Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Martin Young.

“The mornings especially will be quite chilly with temperatures locally in single figures and some of us in rural areas may even have a touch of frost overnight.”

Here is the forecast for the bank holiday weekend in Northamptonshire

Saturday

Tomorrow will see sunny spells with just a few well-scattered showers around. These will be fewer and less intense compared with today. The north-westerly breeze will ease down.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

Sunday will be largely cloudy and cool with light rain or drizzle at first but the rain will turn heavy and persistent later, clearing by the end of the day. An increasingly windy day. The night will be dry with clear spells. Monday looks set to be more settled, milder and drier with sunny spells but it will remain breezy. Tuesday will be dry with sunny spells and light winds.