At least one person seriously injured in A43 smash near Corby, Police confirm

Investigators have appealed for dashcam footage following Friday's crash on the A43

Police have confirmed at least one person was seriously injured in a crash near Corby on Friday (October 15).

A BMW and a van collided on the A43 close to Laxton, five miles north of Weldon, at around 5.15pm.

Crash investigators from Northamptonshire Police are appealing for anyone who was driving on the stretch of road between 5pm and 5.30pm to get in touch, particularly those who may have dashcam footage.