Artist invites charity helpers to Tate Modern exhibition

Members of Teamwork Trust - a county charity which supports adults with mental health needs and other disabilities - were invited to a special exhibition at London’s Tate Gallery.

Clients of Teamwork Trust are currently helping to develop an ambitious Corby arts project by artist Jason Wilsher-Mills – a project funded by Arts Council England which is due to be unveiled later this year.

As a thank you, Jason invited members to visit his previous ‘Brave Boy Billy’ exhibition at the Tate Modern’s ‘Ghosts in the Machine’ installation in London earlier this month.

Jason said: “I wanted to invite the members of Teamwork Trust to show my thanks for their involvement in my exciting ‘Corby Totems’ project where I am creating two unique interactive sculptures which will allow people to interact physically with art by using a tablet or smartphone to release animation and audio.

“The projects also use augmented reality apps and music, which is being composed especially for this project.

“During their trip to the Tate, Teamwork Trust got to use a range of digital media, iPads and 3D printing to see powerful digital images such as chromosomal butterflies and wheelchair rugby players, and listened to young disabled people talk about their disabilities.”

Caroline Prior, education and communication officer at Teamwork Trust said: “Members have loved working with Jason to develop his Corby arts project. As a charity we are committed to ensuring that everyone gets access to the same chances, choices and opportunities - whatever their individual needs or abilities and, as the Ghosts in the Machine exhibition represents those with disabilities, our members will really get a lot from their visit.”

Teamwork Trust has centres in Corby, Wellingborough and Kettering.

For more information on Teamwork Trust visit www.teamworktrust.co.uk.