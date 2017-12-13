Artisan Christmas market coming to Rushden Lakes store

House of Fraser at Rushden Lakes is holding an artisan Christmas market in store from 9am to 9pm on Saturday (December 16).

Local Rushden businesses The Homemade Bread Company and microbrewery The Hopmaster General will be having pop-up stalls for the day.

Visitors will also be able to try items from the Flavour Café in Higham Ferrers which will be showcasing Northamptonshire cheeses, local chutneys and other tasters.

The event is part of House of Fraser working with Rushden and Higham Ferrers town councils to support businesses in the area.