Arrest made over Corby new year sex assault

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Corby Old Village have made an arrest.

Officers had appealed on Friday for help from members of the public who may have been in the Village Inn in Lloyds Road in Corby in New Year’s Eve.

The victim was targeted in Chapel Lane to the rear of the pub in Corby Old Village in the early hours of January 1.

Detectives released a CCTV still of a man they wanted to speak to and a photo of a boucle jacket found at the scene.

Today (Saturday) Detective Inspctor Wayne Preece confirmed that officers had arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the offence and that he was being interviewed.

Anyone with further information should call police on 101.