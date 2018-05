Police were called after reports of a teenage boy carrying a knife in Burton Latimer.

One arrest was made and an investigation has been launched by officers.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were called to reports of a teenager carrying a knife in Station Road, Burton Latimer, at 8.20pm on Saturday night.

“We attended and a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon.

“He has been released while investigations continue.”