Army of knitters making a difference for Corby hospice

A team of knitters have been thanked for their help in raising more than £7,500 for a Corby hospice.

The knitters have been making items to sell in aid of Lakelands Hospice in Butland Road for several years.

Marina Rae, the hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “Throughout the Corby borough there is a team of hidden angels who are busily knitting an array of wonderful knitted items for the hospice.

“We receive an abundance of beautiful and quality knitted items all made with love for us to sell on Jean Devenney’s famous craft stall at our Spring, Summer and Christmas events and on our fundraising stall in town too.

“Thank you ladies (you know who you are) - your dedication and commitment to our cause really is appreciated, your wonderful items have over the last five years helped to raise over £7,500 for Lakelands Hospice - simply wow!”

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

Anyone who would like to join the team of volunteer knitters or would like to make crafts to help raise funds for the hospice can call Jackie Henry on 01536 747755.