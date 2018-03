Just 16% of parents score full marks in an 11 Plus quiz, here’s six questions to test your brain power.

CLICK ON THE LINK ABOVE OR THE GALLERY IMAGE TO START THE QUIZ

The 11+ can be daunting for youngsters but it seems that is also the case with adults too.

An alarmingly low percentage of parents and adults can’t do these brainteasers.

So test your skills with these questions an 11 year old is expected to know the answers to, and NO CHEATING!