Appeal to trace potential witness to Wellingborough murder

A person seen on CCTV fewer than 100m from the scene of a Wellingborough murder could hold the key to finding the attacker.

Police investigating the brutal stabbing of Shane Fox released an image today (Wednesday) showing the potential witness.

Shane Fox. NNL-181219-135035005

The person was seen walking past the Well Cafe in Nest Farm Crescent at about 1.55am on December 1. Shane was stabbed to death near the flats on the same street about 2am.

Detective Chief Inspector Ally White said: “If you think this might be you, or if you were anywhere near Nest Farm Crescent at this time, please call us.”

Speaking at a press conference today Det Ch Insp White released more information about the moments leading to Shane’s death.

Shane, 26, returned to Nest Farm Crescent at about 2am having come from the direction of Nest Farm Road.

Det Ch Insp White gave an update on the investigation today. NNL-181219-134841005

He walked across the grassed area and footpath leading to the flats where he lived.

He was near the car park when he fatally stabbed in the chest.

Another man that Shane was with was also stabbed in the chest and taken to hospital with a superficial wound.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s with short hair.

Det Ch Insp White described the attacker, who was carrying two knives, as “dangerous” and said they believe he was alone.

Officers are keeping an open mind on whether Shane knew his attacker and haven’t outlined a motive, with one theory that it may have been a random attack.

He urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “The Hemmingwell is a close-knit community and I believe someone, somewhere, knows who murdered Shane.

“I’m appealing to them, or anyone, who has any information that may help identify Shane’s killer to come forward.”

Two people previously arrested over Shane’s death have been released.

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and ask for the Operation Talbot incident room or, if they prefer, they can contact Crimestoppers in confidence and anonymously on 0800 555111.

They can also contact police online by visiting the Major Incident Public Portal at MIPP.police.uk and clicking on the box headed ‘Northamptonshire Police Request for Information – murder of Shane Fox’ in the Incidents section.

This allows information to be sent directly to the incident room, anonymously if required, and the website can be accessed from almost any internet-enabled device, including mobile phone and laptops.