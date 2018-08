Police are appealing for help to find a 41-year-old man currently missing from Wellingborough.

Shane Rolph was last seen on Thursday, August 16, and officers are urging him to get in contact to let them know he is safe and well.

He is about 5ft 11in, with a medium build and fair hair.

Shane, or anyone who may have seen him, can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.