Appeal to trace five possible witnesses to Kettering murder

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Kettering last December have released CCTV images of potential witnesses they would like to speak to.

Simon Mushonga , 39, of Bedford, was assaulted in Carrington Street at around 4.20am on Saturday, December 8.

Person 1: This man seen on Kettering town centre CCTV at 4.15am on December 8

He suffered a serious head injury and died the following day in hospital.

The team working on the investigation into his death have issued CCTV images in the hope of identifying five people who were in the area at around the time he was assaulted.

DC Ruth Banyard, of Northamptonshire Police, said: “We’re hoping to trace and speak to these people as they may have witnessed the incident or the circumstances immediately before or afterwards.

“If you recognise yourself, or someone you know, please come forward and share any information you may have in relation to the events of December 7 into December 8. Even the smallest detail could really help, so please get in touch.”

Person 2: The driver of this red car, which was parked in Carrington Street until it was driven away at 4.11am on December 8

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 and quote ‘Operation Bidden’.

Two people have been charged in relation to Mr Mushonga’s death.

Person 3: This person seen walking away from the town centre along Carrington Street at 4.18am on December 8