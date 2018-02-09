Appeal to trace 10 potential Kettering murder witnesses

Police have released CCTV images of 10 potential witnesses they want to speak to over the murder of a man in Kettering.

Tairu Jallow, 29, was stabbed to death at his home in Havelock Street at about 9pm on Sunday, January 14.

Do you recognise these potential witnesses?

Four men have now been charged with his murder but police believe a number of people who were in the area at the time may have information that could help them.

Detective Inspector Phil Mills is hoping the people pictured in the CCTV will see the appeal and get in touch.

He said: “Although we have already charged four people, the investigation is still ongoing and we still need to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the murder.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses but there are still more that we haven’t been able to trace and who we believe may be able to help us.

“They may have seen or heard something that on its own appears insignificant but, when pieced together with other information, could be hugely important, and I urge them to call us.

“The people we are asking to come forward are potential witnesses and anything they tell us will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“The following images are of people in Havelock Street between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, January 14, who we have yet to speak to and would very much like to make contact with.

“If this you or you recognise anyone, please call the major crime team, quoting Operation Network, on 101 as soon as possible.”

Birmingham men Kausu Ceesay (23) and Ngange Sowe (29), 23-year-old Clever Makande, of Brandwood Crescent, Kings Norton, and Nottingham man Babacarr Sylva, 31, have all been charged with murder.