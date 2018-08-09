Appeal to help with garden makeover for widow of Wellingborough PCSO

A sergeant is appealing for help with a garden makeover for the wife of a PCSO who died just 10 days after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

PCSO Matt Powell was a well-loved and respected part of Wellingborough’s neighbourhood policing team.

PCSO Powell speaking to shoppers in 2012

But his colleagues were devastated when Matt died on June 30 just 10 days after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, leaving behind wife Trish and their three children, Kieran, Harvey and Alycia, aged 19, 14 and 10.

Matt’s sergeant Hayley Handford set up a JustGiving page to support the family, with donations from officers and members of the public totalling nearly £13,000.

And she is now looking to support Matt’s wife by transforming the garden she loves at their home in Woodford.

Hayley said: “Trish is in a wheelchair and her house isn’t really set up for her to sit in the house so she spends a lot of time in the garden, especially in the nice weather.

“It’s a big garden but there’s nothing really nice for her to look at.

“It would be nice if she could go out in the garden and it was an enjoyable garden rather than staring out at weeds.

“She obviously can’t do anything with the garden so she’s relying on the kids to do some weeding.

“It would be nice to make it a low maintenance garden and add some colour.”

Hayley would love to hear from anyone who could donate any plants, pots, garden decor or furniture to make the area look nice.

Another way to help would be any companies who could spare a few days to volunteer and help with the makeover.

It would be great to have someone like Alan Titchmarsh to design the garden, but Hayley said she would be grateful for any offers of help with planning the garden project.

And after being overwhelmed by the support they had for the appeal following Matt’s death, Hayley is hoping people will come forward and help them once again in his memory.

She said: “Matt was never really one for attention, but when it came to his wife and kids, that was what he was about.”

Anyone who can help with the garden makeover can contact Sgt Handford on Twitter via @Ps1313Handford or send an email to hayley.handford@northants.pnn.police.uk.