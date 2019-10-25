Appeal to help find missing boy from Wellingborough

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy from Wellingborough who was last seen yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

Cole Aughey, also known as Cole Mackaness, was last seen leaving his home at about 4.30pm yesterday (October 24).

He is believed to be in the Wellingborough area.

Cole is described as white, around 5ft, slim with brown-blond hair.

He was last seen in a black Nike puffer jacket, blue jeans and black Nike trainers. He was riding a grey Carrera mountain bike.

Anyone who has seen Cole or has information about where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 with the reference MPW1/3342/19.