Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a woman who has gone missing from Kettering.

Chantelle Stephenson, 29, was last seen leaving Kettering on Monday, June 4, when she told friends she was attending a concert at the O2 Arena in London.

She is believed to be in her white Vauxhall Astra.

Officers are urging Chantelle to make contact with them to let them know she is safe and well and are appealing for her or anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to contact them on 101.