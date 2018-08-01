Appeal to find missing woman from Kettering

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a woman who has gone missing.

Kelly Beale, 37, was last seen leaving Kettering at about 2pm on Thursday, July 26, when she told family she was going to the council’s offices in Kettering.

She is believed to be in her white Dacia car and was last seen wearing a blue and white maxi dress.

She is described as a white woman, of slim build, about 5ft 10in with a pale complexion and shoulder-length, straight blonde hair.

Officers are urging Kelly to make contact with them to let them know she is safe and well and are appealing for her or anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to contact them on 101.