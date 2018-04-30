Appeal to find missing Wellingborough man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who has gone missing in Wellingborough.

Mark Warren, 37, was last seen in the Dale End Park area of the town, just after midnight this morning, April 30.

He is believed to be wearing chequered pyjama bottoms and a light green T-shirt with dark green sleeves.

He isn’t believed to be wearing any shoes.

Mr Warren is white, with brown, collar length hair and facial hair.

Officers believe Mr Warren will still be in the Wellingborough area and are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is to contact them on 101.