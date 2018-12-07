Appeal to find missing Raunds man

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Raunds man.
Johnathan Upex, 45, was last seen yesterday evening (Thursday, December 6) at his home in the town.
A police spokesman said: “Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging him to get in touch to let them know his is safe and well.”
Johnathan is 5ft 8in, with a large build, short brown hair, a goatee beard and wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a BSA logo on the front, a leather waistcoat, black jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.
He was also wearing a woolly hat.
Johnathan, or anyone who sees him or may know of his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference MPE1/2762/18.