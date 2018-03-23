Appeal to find missing Kettering woman

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 23-year-old Kettering woman.

Viktorija Kelmelyte has been missing since midday on Tuesday, March 20.

She was known to have been travelling from the Milton Keynes area to her home address in Kettering.

She also has links to the Northampton town centre area.

Officers are growing concerned for her welfare and are urging Viktorija to make contact to let them know she is safe and well.

When Viktorija went missing she was wearing a Superdry bobble hat, a blue Superdry jacket with pink writing on it, sand coloured cargo pants, grey and pink trainers and was carrying a black rucksack.

Viktorija or anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.