Appeal to find missing Kettering boy

A 15-year-old boy has not been seen since he left Kettering on Tuesday (January 22).

Justin Lake was last seen at about 8pm and it is believed he may have got on the 8.16pm X4 bus from Kettering to Northampton.

Justin is 5ft 6in with an average build and short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a beige/khaki bomber-style jacket with a hood, blue jeans and a grey hooded jumper.

Officers are appealing for him to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well.

Justin, or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.