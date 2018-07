A 14-year-old girl has not been seen for a week after going missing in Wellingborough.

Natalia Michalska was last seen in the Hemmingwell area of the town on July 4.

She was wearing a black mini dress, black Adidas trainers and carrying a black tote bag.

She is Polish, slim and with long dark hair.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking Natalia, or anyone who knows her, to get in touch to let them know she is safe and well by contacting Northamptonshire Police on 101.