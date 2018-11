CCTV pictures have been released of a man Northamptonshire Police wants to speak to after a member of staff in a bookmakers was spat at by a customer.

The incident happened between 4.50pm and 4.55pm on Saturday, November 3, at a bookmakers in St Leonard’s Road, Far Cotton, Northamptonshire Police said.

The incident happened in St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured to get in touch by calling 101.

Information can also be shared by calling Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.