APPEAL: Help needed as cat pens overflowing at Little Irchester charity

A charity which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals each year is appealing for help in finding homes for its many felines!

Animals In Need in Little Irchester is always busy with animals of all shapes and sizes, but it has made an appeal for anyone looking to get a cat to come forward and help them out.

One of the cats in need of re-homing

These pictures show just some of the many cats in need of a new owner.

A spokesman for the charity said: “The pens are full to overflowing.”

Anyone interested in re-homing one or more of the cats at Animals In Need can call 01933 278080 or click here